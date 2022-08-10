Contact Troubleshooters
Senator Mitch McConnell wraps up tour of EKY flood damage

Sen. Mitch McConnell meets with officials at a supplies distribution center in Pikeville.
Sen. Mitch McConnell meets with officials at a supplies distribution center in Pikeville.(WSAZ)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell continued his tour of Eastern Kentucky areas hit with significant flood damage on Wednesday.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The senator was in Breathitt, Letcher and Perry counties. He stopped at flood-torn the Lost Creek Community along Highway 15. Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble said the county is making progress.

”We got probably more homes washed away this time than got flooded last time,” he said. “It’s just sad, it’s tough.”

Noble recalled a conversation he had with President Joe Biden on Monday during his visit.

”Him being here in Lost Creek at Breathitt County, brings a whole new meaning of hope here,” he added.

The President said the federal government will stand with Eastern Kentucky in the days, weeks and months ahead. Senator McConnell echoed that sentiment. He said last year’s bi-partisan infrastructure bill included 3.5 billion dollars in flood mitigation.

”State government is flush like it has never been before,” he said. “Hopefully, that will be a way for these mountain counties to tap into beyond the normal recovery.”

He agreed with reallocating COVID-19 relief money to help aid in flood recovery.

”The state legislators will be working with the governor, whether or not there’s a special necessary, we don’t know. “The good news, if there’s any piece of good news, the state has got a lot of money right now.”

You can watch his comments below.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

