Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘She was screaming’: Family says 89-year-old grandmother killed in pit bull attack

An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack on Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Alexis Fernandez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police say a woman was killed in a dog attack Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that officers were called to a residential area at about 9:45 a.m. regarding a woman who was possibly mauled by a dog.

According to KVVU, medical personnel pronounced the woman dead when they arrived with the dog found nearby.

The animal was turned over to animal control, and the woman’s family identified her as 89-year-old Joan Caffiel.

The woman’s grandson, Peyton Faircloth, said she had severe dementia and was being watched by a caregiver when the attack happened.

“She called me and she was screaming,” he said.

Faircloth said the dog involved was Buc, a rescue pit bull, who had never been aggressive in the six years they’ve had him.

“There was not a mean bone in that dog’s body, that dog would sleep with us every night, and he loved grandma,” Faircloth said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
LMPD identifies suspected vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-64
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

File photo of police tape.
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
The man's van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights would-be thief
A new report indicates runaway inflation may be cooling, but prices are still hot. (CNN, POOL,...
Slowing inflation fuels hopes for lower prices
Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi truck that had spilled...
Semi truck hauling beer overturns on I-71 near I-265