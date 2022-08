LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back to school time is an important time when it comes to buying or selling a home. May, June and July are among the hottest months to sell, as many families want to get settled before the new school year begins.

Watch the full report above.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.