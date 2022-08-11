Contact Troubleshooters
Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say

An Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say.
By Ken Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after police in Ohio say he shot a knife-wielding man this past weekend.

The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

“Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in fear,” Birk said. “So, in defense of himself, he was able to discharge a firearm striking the individual in the leg area.”

According to the police report, Roberts was suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he confronted the Amazon driver.

After being shot in the leg, Roberts ran from the scene and was eventually found by police, who took him to a hospital, Birk said.

According to the police chief, officers were investigating the shooting to determine if it was done in self-defense when Roberts walked out of the hospital.

“Him walking away from the hospital helped clarify the situation that the Amazon delivery driver was just defending himself,” Birk said.

Police found Roberts and took him to a different hospital for treatment.

It is unknown when he will appear in court.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

