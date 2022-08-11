Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cats cruise to 108-56 win over Dominican Republic National Select Team in Bahamas opener

The Baha Mar in the Bahamas.
The Baha Mar in the Bahamas.(UK Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 17 points as six UK players scored in double figures in a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday night at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.

Sophomore Daimion Collins looked the like the most improved player on the roster. He showed off a mid-range jumper and had two highlight reel slams on his way to a 15 point, five rebound night.

“Just working on my versatility, you know, being more than just an inside player,” Collins said. “Being able to you know space out the floor, the one dribble pull up and stuff like that, I think that’s the thing I like the most.”

Freshman Cason Wallace matched Collins 15 point night. His 13 field goal attempts were the most in the game.

Freshman Chris Livingston had a game-high eight rebounds to go with his 11 points.

Antonio Reeves had 12 points on four three-pointers. He was 4-5 from three.

Lance Ware was more assertive offensively, finishing with 11 points.

Collins, Wallace and Jacob Toppin each blocked two shots. Toppin added eight points.

UK shot 57% from the field for the game and hit 13-14 from the free throw line for 93%.

Game two in the Bahamas is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Tec de Monterrey.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
LMPD identifies suspected vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-64
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

A pedestrian runs through Smale Park on the Ohio River front near Paul Brown Stadium, home of...
Paycor Stadium named new home of Cincinnati Bengals
Racing Louisville FC forward Nadia Nadim
Racing Louisville settles for one point again, a 1-1 draw with Washington
Susan Stewart wins LDGA Match Play at Audubon Country Club
Susan Stewart wins 19th LDGA Match Play Championship
An 8-year-old cancer survivor will be joining Louisville City FC as a free agent to raise...
Louisville City FC signs 8-year-old cancer survivor as free agent