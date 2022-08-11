Cats cruise to 108-56 win over Dominican Republic National Select Team in Bahamas opener

(WAVE) - Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 17 points as six UK players scored in double figures in a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday night at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.

Sophomore Daimion Collins looked the like the most improved player on the roster. He showed off a mid-range jumper and had two highlight reel slams on his way to a 15 point, five rebound night.

“Just working on my versatility, you know, being more than just an inside player,” Collins said. “Being able to you know space out the floor, the one dribble pull up and stuff like that, I think that’s the thing I like the most.”

Freshman Cason Wallace matched Collins 15 point night. His 13 field goal attempts were the most in the game.

Freshman Chris Livingston had a game-high eight rebounds to go with his 11 points.

Antonio Reeves had 12 points on four three-pointers. He was 4-5 from three.

Lance Ware was more assertive offensively, finishing with 11 points.

Collins, Wallace and Jacob Toppin each blocked two shots. Toppin added eight points.

UK shot 57% from the field for the game and hit 13-14 from the free throw line for 93%.

Game two in the Bahamas is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Tec de Monterrey.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.