Child injured when hit by car while crossing street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy is expected to recover after he sustained when was struck by a car this morning.

According to Louisville Metro police, the 7-year-old boy was crossing Jackson St. near Camp St. around 8:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car going north on Jackson. Police say the boy was not in the crosswalk at the time he was hit.

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment of injuries LMPD described as non-life-threatening.

LMPD is continuing to investigate the accident.

