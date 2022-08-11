Contact Troubleshooters
EXPENSIVE EATS: Grocery prices still high despite slowing inflation

Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.
Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.(Pxfuel)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) – Food prices are still sky-high despite slowing inflation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of groceries soared 13% in a year, the largest annual increase since March 1979.

Eggs, flour, chicken, milk, ground beef, fruits and vegetables have all gotten more expensive.

A new report indicates runaway inflation may be cooling, but prices are still hot. (CNN, POOL, KUSA)

Several factors have contributed to these rising prices, including higher costs for fuel and labor, a deadly avian flu in the U.S., a drought in Brazil, and the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, demand continues to grow.

People can’t simply stop buying food when prices rise, but they are opting for less expensive options, such as swapping steak for chicken.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

