Father, son accused of leading drug trafficking organization in Jeffersontown arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A father and son accused of running a multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring out of Jeffersontown have been arrested by police on Thursday morning.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham were charged with enhanced trafficking in marijuana, engaging in organized crime and acquiring property with trafficking income.

Jeffersontown Police said the Lanhams were the leaders of a drug trafficking organization that brought millions of dollars worth of marijuana into the Louisville Metro.

Detectives performed a search warrant on Thursday morning at a Jeffersontown home on Pine Lake Drive, as well as other suspected locations. The report states around 20 pounds of marijuana, guns, drug ledgers, scales and money were found.

Police said the father had purchased multiple homes that were paid for using cash acquired by trafficking marijuana.

Other items purchased with alleged drug money included expensive jewelry, designer clothing, apparel and vehicles totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars in purchases.

The home on Pine Lake Drive was also purchased with money acquired in drug sales, according to the report.

The two men were booked in Metro Corrections on Thursday and are due in court on Friday morning.

