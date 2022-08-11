Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Incredible weather heading toward the weekend!

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another cold front with a few clouds and a small downpour chance overnight
  • Low humidity and milder air for Friday and Saturday
  • Scattered storms with another front early Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight tonight we’ll see another cold front move through. Clouds will increase with the front and we’ll see a brief, but small downpour chance as this happens. Lows will be in the 60s.

Friday is easily the pick of the workweek thanks to the lower humidity and temperatures behind the front. Expect highs in the lower 80s during the afternoon.

Get ready for the coolest night in a while as we head toward Saturday morning. All of us will be in the 50s! Some valley fog is possible, so watch for lower visibilities in low-lying areas to start the weekend.

Saturday is a mainly sunny affair with continued low humidity and highs only in the lower 80s.

Sunday starts with scattered storms as another front and area of low pressure moves in. Additional small storm chances are in the forecast next week, but no concrete widespread rains are in the forecast as a lot of that will be either northeast or southwest of us. This break from the heat will last awhile!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Here's WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
