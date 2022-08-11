Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Less-humid this afternoon but it is about to get better!

Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Isolated downpours are possible tonight as a secondary front moves through
  • NICE BREAK: Sunshine, low humidity, highs near 80° Friday and Saturday
  • SUNDAY: Showers return to the forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny and very warm this afternoon but not as humid.

Another cold front moves in tonight with a brief downpour possible with refreshing air flowing in just in time for sunrise!

Sunny and cool start to your Friday with some afternoon clouds streaming into the area. The lower humidity will make it feel fantastic!

The coolest night in weeks is coming our way Friday night. Some in valley/river fog possible.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
File photo of police tape.
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
Investigation by Kentucky State Police after a July 18, 2022 trooper-involved vehicle pursuit...
Man killed in crash during July police pursuit identified
JCPS Teacher Amanda McGrath is also a bus driver for Bowen Elementary School.
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Thursday, August 11, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/10
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/9
StormTALK! Alert Day
Goode Weather Blog 8/8