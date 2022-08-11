FORECAST: Less-humid this afternoon but it is about to get better!

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated downpours are possible tonight as a secondary front moves through

NICE BREAK: Sunshine, low humidity, highs near 80° Friday and Saturday

SUNDAY: Showers return to the forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny and very warm this afternoon but not as humid.

Another cold front moves in tonight with a brief downpour possible with refreshing air flowing in just in time for sunrise!

Sunny and cool start to your Friday with some afternoon clouds streaming into the area. The lower humidity will make it feel fantastic!

The coolest night in weeks is coming our way Friday night. Some in valley/river fog possible.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.