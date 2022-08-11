FORECAST: Sunny, cooler weather on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated downpours are possible this evening as a secondary front moves south

NICE BREAK: Sunshine, low humidity, highs near 80° Friday and Saturday

SUNDAY: Showers return to the forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is in today’s forecast with highs in the 80s.

Another cold front passes through the region this evening, bringing a small rain chance back into the forecast. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy tonight as temperatures cool into the 60s.

Friday looks fabulous with sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and low humidity.

Fall tries to make an early appearance Friday night as temperatures drop into the 50s beneath mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Our next system brings showers back into the forecast on Sunday.

