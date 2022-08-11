Goode Weather Blog 8/11

Nice pattern change underway...the most-dramatic in 44 days. We’ll take it.

Long term outlooks still coming in either at or below-normal in terms of temperatures and rainfall.

These are from the Climate Prediction Center

NEXT 6-10 DAYS

Temperatures below normal and rainfall fairly close or even below normal. (wavenews)

NEXT 8-14 DAYS

Temperatures below normal locally and rainfall fairly close to normal. (wavenews)

The CFS model did a decent job on picking out the current cool wave a month ago. That same model has been fairly consistent on another cool attack right around Labor Day Weekend.

CFS OUTLOOK

Below normal temperatures aloft (wavenews)

Hmmmm. We shall see!

