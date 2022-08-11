Contact Troubleshooters
Goode Weather Blog 8/11

GoodeMorning 2020
GoodeMorning 2020(wave3news)
By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Nice pattern change underway...the most-dramatic in 44 days. We’ll take it.

Long term outlooks still coming in either at or below-normal in terms of temperatures and rainfall.

These are from the Climate Prediction Center

NEXT 6-10 DAYS

Temperatures below normal and rainfall fairly close or even below normal.
Temperatures below normal and rainfall fairly close or even below normal.

NEXT 8-14 DAYS

Temperatures below normal locally and rainfall fairly close to normal.
Temperatures below normal locally and rainfall fairly close to normal.

The CFS model did a decent job on picking out the current cool wave a month ago. That same model has been fairly consistent on another cool attack right around Labor Day Weekend.

CFS OUTLOOK

Below normal temperatures aloft
Below normal temperatures aloft

Hmmmm. We shall see!

