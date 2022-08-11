Goode Weather Blog 8/11
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Nice pattern change underway...the most-dramatic in 44 days. We’ll take it.
Long term outlooks still coming in either at or below-normal in terms of temperatures and rainfall.
These are from the Climate Prediction Center
NEXT 6-10 DAYS
NEXT 8-14 DAYS
The CFS model did a decent job on picking out the current cool wave a month ago. That same model has been fairly consistent on another cool attack right around Labor Day Weekend.
CFS OUTLOOK
Hmmmm. We shall see!
