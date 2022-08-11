Gov. Andy Beshear updates EKY flooding death toll

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39.

He said an additional death is now being counted in Breathitt County.

“I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” said the Governor in a tweet.

On Thursday, the Governor also held his weekly Team Kentucky update.

He spoke about the response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other developments in the Commonwealth.

The Governor said more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding.

