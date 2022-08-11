Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say

An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check at a hospital in Dayton. She is pictured here with her K-9 partner, Brev.(Provided by Indiana State Police)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check at a hospital in Dayton, state police said in a news release.

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt requested state police handle the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

State police say they determined Officer Burton was shot when she responded to a 6:30 p.m. call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop in the area of North 12th Street and C Street in Richmond.

Officer Burton located the vehicle - a moped driven by a man - and made a traffic stop at that location.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee of Richmond.

Her K9 partner, Brevl was used to conduct an open-air sniff around the moped and indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

“While officers were speaking with Lee, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot several rounds toward officers. Officer Burton was struck by the gunfire,” state police wrote in a news release late Wednesday.

“Other officers on the scene returned fire and Lee fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, Lee was apprehended. He was treated for gunshot wounds by the officers and later transported by ambulance to Reid Hospital in Richmond.”

Officer Burton was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later airlifted to a hospital in Dayton, where she was listed in “very critical condition,” according to state police.

She has served with Richmond Police Department for four years.

“This investigation is active and ongoing. Detectives expect to be on the scene for several more hours,” state police wrote late Wednesday.

“All information released is preliminary and subject to change as evidence dictates.

Lee is under arrest on “probable cause,” state police wrote.

“The Wayne County Prosecutor will determine actual criminal charges upon review of the case.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

