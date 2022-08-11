Kentucky Lions Eye hosts ribbon cutting event for new ‘Vision Van’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation held a ribbon cutting event Thursday for their new “Vision Van” that’s always ready for the road.

According to the release, the new van and vision screening equipment will be housed on the van.

On Thursday, all of the equipment was loaded onto the van and will now be easily transported to any event across the state.

The Vision Van program began back in 2002 and has already provided over 197,000 free vision screenings to people from all over the state.

To conduct the free vision screenings, the equipment is removed from the van and must be set up indoors with access to electricity.

”And we’re able to provide vision acuity, so we can um we have a vision chart machine, which shows if you’re 20-20, 20-100 so we can give that level for screening, Jennifer Spurling, KY Lions Eye Foundation Communications Coordinator said. “We also have a visual fields machine which tests your peripheral vision. And we have a tonometer which tests the pressure, which can often times show signs of glaucoma.”

The Vision Van can be requested by local organizations that are hosting health fairs, community events or employee events.

To learn more about the KY Lions Eye Foundation or to request the Vision Van, click or tap here.

