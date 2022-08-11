Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. man claims $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket

A Northern Kentucky man has stepped forward as a million-dollar winner after claiming his prize...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WAVE) - A Northern Kentucky man has stepped forward as a million-dollar winner after claiming his prize from a Mega Millions ticket from Friday’s drawing.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, went to Kentucky Lottery headquarters on Tuesday with the winning ticket after buying it at a Kroger store in Erlanger, according to a release.

“I saw the message, ‘prize exceeds cashing limit,’” the man said in the release. “I really wasn’t sure how much it was for.” 

The man said he had heard from a Kroger employee the store, located on Dixie Highway, had sold the million-dollar winning ticket.

“It’s me, maybe,” the man said in the release.  “I called the number on the back of the ticket, gave them the numbers and they confirmed it was the winner.”

The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the Mega Ball number, the Kentucky Lottery said. The second-prize winning ticket was a $20 ticket with 10 sets of numbers picked automatically.

The first line of the ticket was the set that won, according to the lottery.

“It’s amazing, and to think I sometimes forget to check my tickets and misplace them,” he told officials.

The man received a check for $710,000 after taxes, which he said he would use to buy a business.

A $10,000 bonus will go to the Kroger store in Erlanger for selling the winning ticket.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

