Louisville Metro Health shares breastfeeding resources, support for families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Health is recognizing National Breastfeeding Month on Thursday by sharing resources and support to families in Jefferson County.

Louisville Metro Health staff shared the benefits of breastfeeding for babies and the mothers. They also shared on what new parents need to know before welcoming their new bundles of joy to the world.

“Learning how to breastfeed on your own is really hard, Rebekah Scroggy, Lactation Program Manager said. “And so something that I always recommend to all new moms when you’re pregnant, prepare for labor, prepare for the birth, but also prepare for what happens after the birth because motherhood starts when you get that first pregnancy test and it does not end when you push the baby out.”

Louisville Metro Health says each child is a different journey and that families should chose the path that best suits them and their baby.

To learn more about the resources Louisville Metro Health provides to new families, click or tap here.

