Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lt. Gov. in Louisville to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

Lieutenant Governor Coleman came to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week and to honor the...
Lieutenant Governor Coleman came to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week and to honor the innovative, one-of-a-kind outreach program in west Louisville.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman was at Catholic Charities of Louisville’s New American Farm Market on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman came to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week and to honor the innovative, one-of-a-kind outreach program in west Louisville called The New American Farm Market.

According to the release, the program features produce grown by members in the Catholic Charities program. This program provides people who have relocated to Louisville the opportunity to continue their heritage of farming and to grow culturally.

This year, the program expanded to establish the New American Farm Market that operates just outside the building where newly arriving refugees attend cultural orientation classes at Catholic Charities.

Lt. Governor Coleman says this helps bring the West End community together.

“This is an amazing thing, convergence of community right here in the West End of Louisville that brings really nutritious, locally sourced foods to neighborhoods that need and deserve it,” Lt. Governor Coleman said.

Currently more than 400 families with Common Earth Gardens grow crops on 16 acres at 7 sites throughout metro Louisville, in areas most heavily populated by refugee communities.

To learn more about the New American Farm Market, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
File photo of police tape.
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
JCPS Teacher Amanda McGrath is also a bus driver for Bowen Elementary School.
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
The 13,000-square foot outlet store was opened back in 2019, selling a selection of name-brand...
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store

Latest News

The driver was out on his route when the man walked up to him with a knife, according to police.
Kentucky Lions Eye hosts ribbon cutting event for new ‘Vision Van’
Hokey Weather Facts 8/11/22
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness plans to hire up to 200 COVID-19...
Louisville Metro Health shares breastfeeding resources, support for families
Susan G. Komen has announced Thursday that it will hold a “More Than Pink” Walk in Louisville...
‘More Than Pink” Walk to be held in Louisville