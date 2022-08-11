Lt. Gov. in Louisville to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman was at Catholic Charities of Louisville’s New American Farm Market on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman came to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week and to honor the innovative, one-of-a-kind outreach program in west Louisville called The New American Farm Market.

According to the release, the program features produce grown by members in the Catholic Charities program. This program provides people who have relocated to Louisville the opportunity to continue their heritage of farming and to grow culturally.

This year, the program expanded to establish the New American Farm Market that operates just outside the building where newly arriving refugees attend cultural orientation classes at Catholic Charities.

Lt. Governor Coleman says this helps bring the West End community together.

“This is an amazing thing, convergence of community right here in the West End of Louisville that brings really nutritious, locally sourced foods to neighborhoods that need and deserve it,” Lt. Governor Coleman said.

Currently more than 400 families with Common Earth Gardens grow crops on 16 acres at 7 sites throughout metro Louisville, in areas most heavily populated by refugee communities.

To learn more about the New American Farm Market, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.