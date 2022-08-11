Man indicted for shooting and killing K-9 officer Dash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with shooting at Bullitt County police and killing a K-9 officer was arraigned on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, David Knopp is being charged with fleeing or evading police, assault on a service animal, wanton endangerment and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Knopp’s bond is set at $500,000.

Knopp is set to have a pretrial conference August 15 in Bullitt County.

For our previous coverage, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.