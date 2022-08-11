Man indicted for shooting and killing K-9 officer Dash
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with shooting at Bullitt County police and killing a K-9 officer was arraigned on Wednesday.
According to the indictment, David Knopp is being charged with fleeing or evading police, assault on a service animal, wanton endangerment and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
Knopp’s bond is set at $500,000.
Knopp is set to have a pretrial conference August 15 in Bullitt County.
