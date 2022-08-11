Contact Troubleshooters
‘More Than Pink” Walk to be held in Louisville

Susan G. Komen has announced Thursday that it will hold a “More Than Pink” Walk in Louisville...
Susan G. Komen has announced Thursday that it will hold a “More Than Pink” Walk in Louisville this fall on September 10.(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Susan G. Komen has announced Thursday that it will hold a “More Than Pink” Walk in Louisville this fall on September 10.

According to the release, after being virtual for two years the walk will be held in-person at Waterfront Park and proceeds will go towards Komen’s mission, fund groundbreaking research and provide direct support to people facing breast cancer.

“We are excited to welcome Walk participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer. Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us in October and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever,” said Jennifer Milewski, State Executive Director of Kentucky at Susan G. Komen.

There will also be a virtual walk experience for those that are more comfortable participating that way.

A schedule of in-person and virtual events will be announced soon.

To register for the More Than Pink Walk, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

