Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl

Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she...
Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she was brought in unresponsive. (Submitted photo)(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police are charging a third family member in the death of a South Carolina girl with disabilities.

Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died April 11 at a hospital after she was brought in unresponsive.

The Cherokee County coroner called it the “absolute worst case of child neglect” he had seen in his career.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated Heather’s home, which the sheriff described as “deplorable.” He said the house was filled with feces, urine, flies, maggots and roaches.

Heather’s parents, David and Bobbie Jo Baynard, were arrested in May and charged with murder, according to WHNS.

SLED is now also charging Heather’s 20-year-old brother, Edward Vincent Baynard, with murder, child abuse, unlawful neglect and three counts of ill-treatment of animals.

According to his arrest warrants, Edward Baynard was a respite nurse and certified personal care assistant who failed to help his sister.

David and Bobbie Jo Baynard are facing new charges for child abuse and unlawful neglect that were filed by SLED as well.

Warrants state the crib in which the 14-year-old girl lived was infested with bugs, urine and feces. Her parents are accused of canceling doctors appointments for her, despite the fact she was medically fragile.

Dozens of animals were taken from the property. The new warrants from SLED say animals at the home were severely malnourished, dehydrated and infested with fleas and worms. One dog was found dead on the property during a search warrant.

Two of the puppies rescued were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized, according to SLED.

All three suspects went through bond court Monday night for the new charges. They are being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
The 13,000-square foot outlet store was opened back in 2019, selling a selection of name-brand...
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
JCPS Teacher Amanda McGrath is also a bus driver for Bowen Elementary School.
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
The shortage, currently 54 drivers, was anticipated and communicated by district leaders.
‘I can’t sit here and wait’: Some JCPS parents frustrated with day one bus delays

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.
VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV
David Knopp is charged with assault on a service animal, attempted murder of a police officer,...
Man indicted for shooting and killing K-9 officer Dash
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says