Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pollio: JCPS needs to ‘improve efficiency’ of school buses

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says things will improve after the first day of class.
JCPS bus
JCPS bus(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of classes of Jefferson County Public Schools Wednesday went as smoothly as it could have, the district said.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said although there were transportation delays, transportation times for students were almost identical to last year’s first day and even a few minutes faster.

However, they’re short bus drivers and constantly hiring.

“We’re going to have to improve efficiency in this district,” said Pollio. “This is not a sustainable model that we have right now we have. The new students assignment plan will help this.”

The new student assignment plan includes the option for certain students currently being bussed across town to stay close to home.

It would go into effect next school year.

Pollio said masks have become another controversy, but the district has stayed consistent with following CDC guidance.

If Jefferson County is in the red category for infection rates according to the CDC, masking is required.

If it’s yellow or less severe, it won’t be.

“There is no one who wants to see it turn yellow more than me,” said Pollio.

Byck Elementary Principal Carla Kolodey said the problems were at a minimum at her school.

There were no issues with students not wearing a mask, and the bus delays were as expected.

“We didn’t have any concerns outside of the normal first day jitters with parents,” she said.

If a masking change happens it would go into effect the following Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
The 13,000-square foot outlet store was opened back in 2019, selling a selection of name-brand...
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
JCPS Teacher Amanda McGrath is also a bus driver for Bowen Elementary School.
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
The shortage, currently 54 drivers, was anticipated and communicated by district leaders.
‘I can’t sit here and wait’: Some JCPS parents frustrated with day one bus delays

Latest News

A new state law, House Bill 63, requires public school districts in Kentucky to have an armed...
JCPS working to hire enough armed officers to comply with state law
The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & SpaDisney Vacation Club celebrated the opening...
WATCHING OUT FOR YOU: Trip Planning
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/11
Renovations will extend the park by 22 acres, between 10th and 14th street in the Portland...
State leaders invest $10 million West Louisville Waterfront Park expansion
Veterinary diagnostic lab opens in Louisville
Veterinary diagnostic lab opens in Louisville