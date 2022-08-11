Pollio: JCPS needs to ‘improve efficiency’ of school buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of classes of Jefferson County Public Schools Wednesday went as smoothly as it could have, the district said.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said although there were transportation delays, transportation times for students were almost identical to last year’s first day and even a few minutes faster.

However, they’re short bus drivers and constantly hiring.

“We’re going to have to improve efficiency in this district,” said Pollio. “This is not a sustainable model that we have right now we have. The new students assignment plan will help this.”

The new student assignment plan includes the option for certain students currently being bussed across town to stay close to home.

It would go into effect next school year.

Pollio said masks have become another controversy, but the district has stayed consistent with following CDC guidance.

If Jefferson County is in the red category for infection rates according to the CDC, masking is required.

If it’s yellow or less severe, it won’t be.

“There is no one who wants to see it turn yellow more than me,” said Pollio.

Byck Elementary Principal Carla Kolodey said the problems were at a minimum at her school.

There were no issues with students not wearing a mask, and the bus delays were as expected.

“We didn’t have any concerns outside of the normal first day jitters with parents,” she said.

If a masking change happens it would go into effect the following Monday through Friday.

