Pre-termination meeting for federally indicted officer in Breonna Taylor case delayed

Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal civil rights and obstruction offenses for his role in preparing and approving a false search warrant affidavit that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pre-termination meeting for a Louisville Metro police officer charged by the FBI in the Breonna Taylor case has been delayed.

On August 4, Sgt. Kyle Meany was charged with federal civil rights and obstruction offenses for his role in preparing and approving a false search warrant affidavit that resulted in the death of Taylor on March 13, 2020.

A LMPD spokeswoman said the meeting was delayed because of attorneys schedules and a recent positive COVID-19 test by an attorney involved.

The pre-termination meeting has been rescheduled for August 17. LMPD said Meany’s police powers will remain suspended until the meeting.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

