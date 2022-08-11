State leaders invest $10 million West Louisville Waterfront Park expansion

Contact Troubleshooters
Renovations will extend the park by 22 acres, between 10th and 14th street in the Portland neighborhood.
Renovations will extend the park by 22 acres, between 10th and 14th street in the Portland neighborhood.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Park is expanding to West Louisville, thanks to a $10 million dollar donation from State Leaders.

Renovations will extend the park by 22 acres, between 10th and 14th street in the Portland neighborhood. The Riverwalk will connect the current park space to the Phase IV expansion.

City leaders emphasized at the announcement Thursday at Waterfront Park how they see their effort as an investment in the entire community.

“A strong Louisville is a strong Kentucky, and a strong West End is a strong Louisville,” Senator Gerald Anthony Neal said.

”When you look here, we have democrats, republicans, men, women, black, white, all working together to make sure that the citizens that we serve have a healthy life,” David James, Louisville Metro Council President said.

Phase four features include: a large observation pier, fountain and sculpture mash-up, and an outdoor exercise area. It will also include an outdoor experience center for children called PlayWorks at Waterfront Park, part of a partnership with Kentucky Science Center.

”They always say that when kids have a place to exercise, their cognitive scores increase, their aggression goes down,” Senator Julie Raque Adams said.

This investment put the Park fund at $26 million. The goal is $50 million and the hope is that the expansion will add grounds to keep the commonwealth strong.

”Look at the motto of our state flag. United we stand, divided we fall. It applies,” Robert Stivers, Senate President said.

The first phase of the Waterfront Park project started in 1999.

Construction for phase IV has not started yet, they said they plan to break ground this fall.

