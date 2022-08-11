Substance abuse non-profit debuts new mobile recovery program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seeds of New Leaf is a non-profit that helps people get and stay sober.

They have a new tool to help out with their mission. It’s a new Rolling Recovery van.

The group will use to van to take people to treatment, transitional and emergency housing, and other resources available in the community.

They are hosting an ice cream social and ribbon cutting Thursday starting at 3:30 p.m to show off their services and tell the community about what they do. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. This is all taking place at the New Leaf Clinic at 215 West Breckinridge Street.

The new van service officially starts on August 29. If you or someone you know could use their help, call 502-528-4604.

