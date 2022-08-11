Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Substance abuse non-profit debuts new mobile recovery program

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seeds of New Leaf is a non-profit that helps people get and stay sober.

They have a new tool to help out with their mission. It’s a new Rolling Recovery van.

The group will use to van to take people to treatment, transitional and emergency housing, and other resources available in the community.

They are hosting an ice cream social and ribbon cutting Thursday starting at 3:30 p.m to show off their services and tell the community about what they do. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. This is all taking place at the New Leaf Clinic at 215 West Breckinridge Street.

The new van service officially starts on August 29. If you or someone you know could use their help, call 502-528-4604.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

This van will help connect people to important services around the community.
Seeds of new leaf

Most Read

Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
File photo of police tape.
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
JCPS Teacher Amanda McGrath is also a bus driver for Bowen Elementary School.
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
The 13,000-square foot outlet store was opened back in 2019, selling a selection of name-brand...
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
LIVE: Briefing: Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, agency reports
Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman held Ellie, the dog of Ellie Diagnostics CEO...
Veterinary diagnostic lab opens in Louisville
Latoine Pruitt, 31, of Shively, Ky., during his August 11, 2022 arraignment on a murder charge...
Suspect in Shively homicide says shooting was self-defense
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Less-humid this afternoon but it is about to get better!