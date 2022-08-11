Suspect in Shively homicide says shooting was self-defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shively man accused of killing his older brother has made his first appearance in court.

Latoine Pruitt, 31, told police and a 911 dispatcher that he shot his brother, Deandre Jones, 45, after Jones attacked him.

The shooting happened around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane. Officers from Shively and Louisille Metro police arrived to find Jones, in the driveway with gunshot wounds. He died before receiving medical treatment.

Pruitt, who was arrested and charged with murder, told officers that Jones had attacked him and he was defending himself. When asked by a relative how he was defending himself, Pruitt replied, “he was on top of me pounding me out when I shot him.”

Pruitt said their mother was a witness to the shooting and that he was the one who called 911 and told dispatchers he shot his brother in self-defense.

Detectives recovered the gun used along with shell casings that matched the caliber of the weapon.

During his arraignment, bond was set at $100,000, but Pruitt’s mother and sister corroborated his account of what happened. The judge placed Pruitt on home incarceration in lieu of bond.

Pruitt is scheduled to be back in court August 19.

