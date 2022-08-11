Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court

Chance Guthrie is accused of killing 14-year-old Darrin Thiele in April 2021.
Chance Guthrie is accused of killing 14-year-old Darrin Thiele in April 2021.(WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday.

According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting.

Officers say that Guthrie shot the other teen in the back of the head after an argument.

Chance Guthrie is being tried as an adult in this case.

On Thursday, attorneys discussed the evidence against Guthrie in the killing of Thiele.

Guthrie is expected to back in court for another pretrial hearing next month.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
The 13,000-square foot outlet store was opened back in 2019, selling a selection of name-brand...
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
JCPS Teacher Amanda McGrath is also a bus driver for Bowen Elementary School.
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
The shortage, currently 54 drivers, was anticipated and communicated by district leaders.
‘I can’t sit here and wait’: Some JCPS parents frustrated with day one bus delays

Latest News

A Northern Kentucky man has stepped forward as a million-dollar winner after claiming his prize...
Ky. man claims $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
LIVE: Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
Pollio: JCPS needs to ‘improve efficiency’ of school buses
Pollio: JCPS needs to ‘improve efficiency’ of school buses
David Knopp is charged with assault on a service animal, attempted murder of a police officer,...
Man indicted for shooting and killing K-9 officer Dash