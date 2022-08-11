Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday.

According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting.

Officers say that Guthrie shot the other teen in the back of the head after an argument.

Chance Guthrie is being tried as an adult in this case.

On Thursday, attorneys discussed the evidence against Guthrie in the killing of Thiele.

Guthrie is expected to back in court for another pretrial hearing next month.

