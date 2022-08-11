Veterinary diagnostic lab opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pet owners across the country will be able to get answers about their animals’ health concerns thanks to a new lab in Louisville.

Ellie Diagnostics cut the ribbon on its flagship lab on Commerce Crossings Drive. The company provides several services including comprehensive testing, such as chemistry, hematology, parasitology, coagulation, microbiology, cytology, histopathology, endocrinology and serology. The new location in Louisville will benefit from the UPS Worldport hub by getting samples from all over the country in a timely manner.

The 33,000-square-foot lab will employ up to 100 Kentuckians.

Founder and CEO Mark DeCourcy named the company after his own dog, Ellie, who was at the ribbon cutting as well.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was at the celebration. Coleman welcomes the new lab, just like she welcomed Ellie. “It’s so great to have a company like this who picked Kentucky, and we’re seeing that over and over and over again. Companies are picking us to be their flagship operations,” Coleman said.

DeCourcy said this comes at a time when people are adopting animals at high rates, and they are treated as family. “There’s huge demand for getting any kind of access to health information for animals, and the lab reports are the best way to get the information because Ellie can’t talk to me and tell me she’s sick. But our diagnostic processes can help her communicate that to us.”

