Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Veterinary diagnostic lab opens in Louisville

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman held Ellie, the dog of Ellie Diagnostics CEO...
Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman held Ellie, the dog of Ellie Diagnostics CEO and Founder.(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pet owners across the country will be able to get answers about their animals’ health concerns thanks to a new lab in Louisville.

Ellie Diagnostics cut the ribbon on its flagship lab on Commerce Crossings Drive. The company provides several services including comprehensive testing, such as chemistry, hematology, parasitology, coagulation, microbiology, cytology, histopathology, endocrinology and serology. The new location in Louisville will benefit from the UPS Worldport hub by getting samples from all over the country in a timely manner.

The 33,000-square-foot lab will employ up to 100 Kentuckians.

Founder and CEO Mark DeCourcy named the company after his own dog, Ellie, who was at the ribbon cutting as well.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was at the celebration. Coleman welcomes the new lab, just like she welcomed Ellie. “It’s so great to have a company like this who picked Kentucky, and we’re seeing that over and over and over again. Companies are picking us to be their flagship operations,” Coleman said.

DeCourcy said this comes at a time when people are adopting animals at high rates, and they are treated as family. “There’s huge demand for getting any kind of access to health information for animals, and the lab reports are the best way to get the information because Ellie can’t talk to me and tell me she’s sick. But our diagnostic processes can help her communicate that to us.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
File photo of police tape.
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
JCPS Teacher Amanda McGrath is also a bus driver for Bowen Elementary School.
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
The 13,000-square foot outlet store was opened back in 2019, selling a selection of name-brand...
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
LIVE: Briefing: Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, agency reports
Seeds of New Leaf is launching a new mobile unit to help with their mission.
Substance abuse non-profit debuts new mobile recovery program
Latoine Pruitt, 31, of Shively, Ky., during his August 11, 2022 arraignment on a murder charge...
Suspect in Shively homicide says shooting was self-defense
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Less-humid this afternoon but it is about to get better!