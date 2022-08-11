Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Watching Out for You: Trip Planning

Many of you may be planning fall and winter vacations already. Disney World and Disney Land are always hot destinations.
By Connie Leonard
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Despite airline delays and high gas prices, Travel is still riding high!

Many of you may be planning fall and winter vacations already. Walt Disney World and Disneyland are always hot destinations. The pandemic led to quite a few changes to the parks.

Connie Leonard has some tips for families to make it a little easier in this “Watching Out for You” report.

More information about Disney trip planning, including the My Disney Experience, can be found here.

Bridget Morgan has more family friendly vacation destination tips on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
The 13,000-square foot outlet store was opened back in 2019, selling a selection of name-brand...
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
JCPS Teacher Amanda McGrath is also a bus driver for Bowen Elementary School.
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
The shortage, currently 54 drivers, was anticipated and communicated by district leaders.
‘I can’t sit here and wait’: Some JCPS parents frustrated with day one bus delays

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI headquarters, official says
A new state law, House Bill 63, requires public school districts in Kentucky to have an armed...
JCPS working to hire enough armed officers to comply with state law
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/11
Renovations will extend the park by 22 acres, between 10th and 14th street in the Portland...
State leaders invest $10 million West Louisville Waterfront Park expansion