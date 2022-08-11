Zappos closing Louisville outlet store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year.

The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business.

The 13,000-square foot outlet store was opened back in 2019, selling a selection of name-brand clothing and designer shoes.

“Zappos regularly assesses our investments across the company as part of ongoing business planning,” Zappos said in a statement. “Coming out of the uncertainty of the last two years, we are now in a better position to make decisions based on more normalized demands. With this in mind, we’re refocusing away from areas of the business that no longer meet our needs. We are shifting our investments to ensure we remain committed to creating WOW opportunities for Zappos customers, brand partners, and each other.”

The business said Zappos Unboxed at Mall St. Matthews will not be affected and will remain open.

