18-year-old arrested after Jeffersontown High School threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened Jeffersontown High School on social media.

According to the Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders, Jeffersontown police arrested David Joseph Horsmann, 18, after threats were made.

Horsmann is a former Jeffersontown High School student but is no longer enrolled in JCPS.

Chief Sanders says that officers were made aware of the social media post by Kentucky State Police on Thursday.

Extra security was used at the high school on Friday to ensure the safety of faculty and staff.

