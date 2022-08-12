2 arrested after ISP pursuit and crash

Contact Troubleshooters
Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on rural roadways in Washington and Orange Counties.(Indiana State Police)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on rural roadways in Washington and Orange Counties.

According to ISP around 12:40p.m., a trooper was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he saw a dark-colored SUV driving at a highspeed. The trooper clocked the vehicle going 73-mph in a 55-mph zone.

The trooper attempted to stop the SUV but as the driver turned onto Radcliff Road, the driver refused to stop.

The driver fled at high speeds and led the troopers on a pursuit through Washington and Orange County roadways.

Speeds during the pursuit reached 90-mph and the driver ran multiple stop signs and made unsafe movements while approaching oncoming traffic.

The driver eventually turned back east and the pursuit re-entered Washington County.

As the driver approached the intersection of Pavey Ridge Road and SR 66, the driver failed to negotiate the intersection and eventually crashed off the east side of the highway.

As the driver approached the intersection of Pavey Ridge Road and SR 66, the driver failed to negotiate the intersection and eventually crashed off the east side of the highway.(Indiana State Police)

The occupants of the vehicle then fled from the scene on foot but were soon located and apprehended thanks to the assistance of Indiana DNR Officers and K9 “Smokie.”

The driver, identified as Donald Bruce Roberts, 52, and the passenger, Chloe Madison Elliott, 25, were both transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem for minor injuries.

After being medically cleared, both were incarcerated at the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

