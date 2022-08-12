Baptist Health Urgent Care & ER hosts ribbon cutting event at new Jeffersonville location

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Baptist Health celebrated the opening of Jeffersonville’s first hybrid emergency room and urgent care facility on Friday.

According to the release, the new hybrid ER and urgent care center will allow patients to receive both emergent and non-emergent services under one roof.

This unique care model was created from a partnership between Baptist Health Kentucky and Dalled-based Intuitive Health.

An ER-trained physician will always be on site at the center to help patients determine the level of care needed from pediatrics to adults. There are also on-site X-ray capabilities, multi-slice CT scanners, a radiology suite, ultrasounds, and labs.

The new center will be open to patients on August 15 and will provide emergency services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Urgent care will be available from 7a.m. to 9p.m. daily.

