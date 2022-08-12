Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package

A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown...
A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour.

MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m.

Traffic on W. Jefferson was being diverted at 4th Street while police checked the package. A number of other streets leading into the area have also been closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham were charged with enhanced...
Father, son accused of leading drug trafficking organization in Jeffersontown arrested
The 13,000-square foot outlet store was opened back in 2019, selling a selection of name-brand...
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
The shortage, currently 54 drivers, was anticipated and communicated by district leaders.
‘I can’t sit here and wait’: Some JCPS parents frustrated with day one bus delays
Construction of the concrete plant has started.
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

A year-long project that closed a section of Frankfort Avenue to replace water mains in...
Louisville Water announces Frankfort Avenue reopen to two-way traffic ahead of schedule
The closing is going to allow for needed maintenance to repair damage on the rubberized flooring.
Louisville Zoo Splash Park closed until Memorial Day
Jeffersontown High School (Source: JCPS)
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made
JCPS working to hire enough armed officers to comply with state law
JCPS working to hire enough armed officers to comply with state law