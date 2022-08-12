Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour.

MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m.

Traffic on W. Jefferson was being diverted at 4th Street while police checked the package. A number of other streets leading into the area have also been closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

