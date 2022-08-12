Contact Troubleshooters
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

Jeffersontown High School (Source: JCPS)
Jeffersontown High School (Source: JCPS)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday.

According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.

In the note, the principal shared that after dismissal they were notified by Kentucky State Police that a possible threat was made against the high school on social media by a former student. This former student is no longer enrolled in JCPS.

State police, Jeffersontown police and JCPS Security are investigating this threat.

To ensure the safety of students and faculty, JCPS plans to have extra security at the high school on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

