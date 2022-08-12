FORECAST: Beautiful weather to start weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

NICE BREAK: Sunshine, low humidity, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s today and Saturday

SUNDAY: Showers return to the forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fabulous Friday is on tap for the region. Mostly sunny skies are expected (with the exception of some afternoon clouds) along with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Tonight will be quite cool as lows slide into the 50s. Some patchy valley fog is possible by Saturday morning.

Saturday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies as humidity remains low. Highs max out in the low 80s once again.

Clouds increase Saturday night ahead of our next system. Some showers are possible by Sunday morning.

Most of Sunday’s rain looks to fall through the morning and into the afternoon. We’ll keep an eye on a few more rain chances next week, but overall the forecast is trending on the dry side.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.