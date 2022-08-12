FORECAST: Coolest night in over 40 days coming up

WEATHER HEADLINES

Beautiful weather into Saturday

Nice Saturday but watching Sunday for rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Very pleasant afternoon with low humidity and just a few passing high clouds.

Tonight will be quite cool as lows slide into the 50s. Some patchy valley fog is possible by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks great with passing clouds at times. It will be a bit warmer but humidity levels will still remain on the low side.

Clouds increase Saturday night ahead of our next system.

Some showers are possible by Sunday morning.

