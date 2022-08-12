FORECAST: Sunday morning showers for some

WEATHER HEADLINES

Few showers possible for Sunday but not a washout

Humidity increases for the start of the week

Dry for most of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to move in overnight with lows cooling back down into the 60s. A few spotty showers and storms are possible Sunday morning through the early afternoon.

Not everyone will see the rain. Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer climbing into the middle to upper 80s. Small shower chance Sunday night into Monday morning on the backside of an area of low pressure.

Lows fall to the upper 60s and near 70. Mostly cloudy on Monday with a small chance of a stray shower or storm. Highs in the 80s.

Most of next week looks to stay on the dry side with temperatures coming in slightly below normal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.