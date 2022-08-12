Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Weekend looking good, minus a few storms Sunday morning

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few patches of fog early Saturday
  • Low humidity and sunshine for Saturday
  • Storms possible Sunday morning, but it’s not a washout of a day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be the coolest night since June as lows descend into the 50s for nearly all of us by Saturday morning. Expect a few clouds tonight as this is going on.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with a partly sunny sky and highs in the 80s. While it’ll still be pretty warm outside, the humidity will be down quite a bit.

Clouds will increase Saturday night as an area of low pressure approaches from the northwest, giving way to some scattered showers and storms heading into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.

Storms on Sunday morning won’t affect every location, but many will see some quick hits of moderate rainfall and some thunder.

The rain is mostly gone by Sunday afternoon, so make your outdoor plans for that time of the day. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday looks mainly dry but it will be slightly cooler in the wake of Sunday’s low pressure system as highs make into the mid 80s. There is a small rain chance on Tuesday but overall next week looks cooler than average and fairly dry!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

