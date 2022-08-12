Contact Troubleshooters
Free school uniform giveaway Saturday at Roots 101 African American Museum

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Roots 101 African American Museum is hosting a school uniform giveaway Saturday put on by Personalized Princess Services.

It’s not just uniforms. There will also be princesses and heroes ready to take pictures and free food.

The business has been taking donations and raising money for weeks. Brandi Hill says they have uniforms for about 75-100 kids.

“That’s our goal, especially our first year. We would love to serve more but we have uniform sets for each child,” said Hill.

They are asking everyone to bring one new or gently used book to donate to Message in a Book.

The event runs from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, August 13.

