Grants available for downtown Jeffersonville residents for home maintenance, upgrades

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Grants are available to downtown Jeffersonville residents to help with home maintenance repairs and upgrades.

Our partners at the News and Tribune reported that the funding is available through the Front Porch Project.

The Front Porch Project is a partnership between Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association and Jeffersonville Main Street with support from Indiana Landmarks made the charges possible.

Residents who live from West Riverside Drive up to East 10th Street may qualify for these funds.

These grants can reach $3,000 for restoration and preservation projects on the exterior of homes.

All applications are due by Sept. 1. All projects that get funding must be complete by June 1, 2023.

Applications can be found online and either mailed to mail to 401 Pearl Street or emailed to info@JeffMainStreet.org with Front Porch Project in subject line.

The full application, along with a map of the full qualifying area can be found online, click or tap here.

