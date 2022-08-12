Contact Troubleshooters
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer.

The company says talc will be replaced by cornstarch.

J&J faced thousands of lawsuits alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

J&J insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.

But the controversy began to drag on sales, and it removed talc from the product in most of North America.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

