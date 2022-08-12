Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officials identify suspicious device found in downtown Louisville

The Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad was called in to check a suspicious package...
The Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad was called in to check a suspicious package found on 5th Street between Jefferson and Market streets on Aug. 12, 2022.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour.

MetroSafe said the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package was found on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.

LMPD officials said they found a device that looked like a pipe with wires protruding from it.

Traffic on W. Jefferson was being diverted at 4th Street while police checked the device. A number of other streets leading into the area have also been closed as investigators continue to search the area for any other potential threats.

LMPD is asking everyone to avoid the area while they deal with the situation. Anyone currently in a business or office building to shelter-in-place.

For safety reasons, LMPD’s Recruit Graduation that was scheduled for Metro Hall has been rescheduled.  An abbreviated ceremony is taking place, LMPD said.

Continue to check back for the latest updates to this developing story.

