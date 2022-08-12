LMPD says suspicious device in downtown Louisville has been rendered safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package found at a TARC bus stop forced street closures in downtown Louisville during the morning rush hour and into the early afternoon has been declared safe, according to Louisville Metro police.

MetroSafe said the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. LMPD officials said officer found a device that looked like a pipe with wires protruding from it. Chief Erika Shields said they were working with AFT and the FBI to determine if the device is explosive.

A remote controlled robot lifted a number of white cylinders from inside the bus stop shelter and placed them into a containment vessel.

As a result of the police activity, traffic on W. Jefferson was diverted at 4th Street. A number of other streets leading into the center of the Central Business District were also closed to vehicles and pedestrians as investigators dealt with the device they found and searched the area for any other potential threats.

People were asked to avoid the area and if already in a business or office building to shelter-in-place.

For safety reasons, LMPD’s Recruit Graduation that was scheduled for Metro Hall has been rescheduled. An abbreviated ceremony is taking place, LMPD said.

No information about what the device found is has been released.

