Louisville Water announces Frankfort Avenue reopen to two-way traffic ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A year-long project that closed a section of Frankfort Avenue to replace water mains in Crescent Hill has finished early.

Louisville Water announced Thursday night that a bulk of the project replacing water mains near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant has concluded. Work was scheduled to be completed on Aug. 22.

As a result, two-way traffic on Frankfort Avenue reopened to drivers around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Back in May, Frankfort Avenue had been reduced to a single westbound lane between Sacred Heart Lane and Hillcrest Avenue.

The $16 million project, which began back in August 2021, plans to also create new sidewalks along Frankfort Avenue between Stilz and Reservoir Avenues and plant new trees in the area.

Renovations are expected to be completed in October, the Louisville Water company said.

Louisville Water said Reservoir Avenue remains closed, and drivers heading to the Crescent Hill Reservoir, Mary T. Meagher Pool and the Crescent Hill golf course will have access from Brownsboro Road.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.