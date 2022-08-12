Louisville Zoo Splash Park closed until Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo Splash Park will be closed until Memorial Day 2023.

According to the Louisville Zoo, the closing is going to allow for needed maintenance to repair damage on the rubberized flooring.

The zoo is making these repairs to ensure safety for guests and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

The announcement was made Wednesday on the Louisville Zoo’s website and YouTube page.

