Louisville Zoo Splash Park closed until Memorial Day

The closing is going to allow for needed maintenance to repair damage on the rubberized flooring.
The closing is going to allow for needed maintenance to repair damage on the rubberized flooring.(Louisville Zoo)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo Splash Park will be closed until Memorial Day 2023.

According to the Louisville Zoo, the closing is going to allow for needed maintenance to repair damage on the rubberized flooring.

The zoo is making these repairs to ensure safety for guests and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

The announcement was made Wednesday on the Louisville Zoo’s website and YouTube page.

To watch the video on the closure, click or tap here.

