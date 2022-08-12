Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man accused of bomb threat outside Library of Congress released on pre-trial house arrest

Floyd Roseberry
Floyd Roseberry(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A federal judge has ordered Floyd Roseberry, accused of making a bomb threat outside the Library of Congress, to be released to his wife and placed on 24-hour house arrest as he awaits trial.

Judge Rudolph Contreras said in a 7 page order written Wednesday, August 10, Roseberry was improperly medicated for bipolar disorder and PTSD during his standoff with law enforcement outside the Library of Congress in August of last year.

Contreras specified Roseberry will be released on the condition of strict supervision, 24-hour house arrest, and regular meetings with a psychiatrist.

Contreras said there is a “genuine dispute” about whether Roseberry threatened to use weapons of mass destruction during the altercation.

Roseberry drove a truck into the block of the Library of Congress and allegedly demanded to speak to President Joe Biden. Prosecutors claim Roseberry said he was one of five people with bombs throughout Washington D.C. and was willing to die for the cause.

Roseberry’s lawyer claims the now 50-year-old repeatedly emphasized he did not wish to hurt anyone, had no control over the bomb and told law enforcement the bomb would only detonate if he was shot. The bombs were not real.

Roseberry, who does not have a history of violence, said he was improperly medicated with Aderall and Valium at the time. A forensic pathologist testified that those drugs can lead to manic and psychotic episodes for those with bipolar disorder.

Roseberry does not have a history of violent behavior.

As part of his house arrest, Roseberry must take proper medication, meet with psychiatrist and check in with his probation officer within 48 hours arriving back in North Carolina.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police have determined that the contents of a suspicious package found at a...
Suspicious device in downtown Louisville rendered safe, Feds to handle investigation
39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham were charged with enhanced...
Father, son accused of leading drug trafficking organization in Jeffersontown arrested
The 13,000-square foot outlet store was opened back in 2019, selling a selection of name-brand...
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
The shortage, currently 54 drivers, was anticipated and communicated by district leaders.
‘I can’t sit here and wait’: Some JCPS parents frustrated with day one bus delays
Construction of the concrete plant has started.
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Police: Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to neck in attack, airlifted to hospital
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation
Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on...
2 arrested after ISP pursuit and crash
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations