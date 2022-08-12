Oldham County native helps Yew Dell Botanical Gardens with project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is working with a national company to transform the area around it’s iconic castle, but that national company has a local tie.

Lead architect Richard Hartlage grew up just two miles from the gardens in Crestwood. He would visit there often as a child and would take plant cutting from the nursery home with him.

His love for the gardens is what led him to his career.

Now, Hartlage is working with Yew Dell Botanical Gardens on their Castle Gardens Capital Campaign.

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens hired Land Morphology to collaborate on the campaign.

The Garden’s Executive Director Dr. Paul Cappiello says it’s an honor to have Hartlage work on the project.

”Oh, having Richard work on this project is magical. I’ve known Richard for probably 25-30 years, Cappiello said. “We come out of similar plant geek backgrounds. I’ve always known in the back of my mind that I wanted Richard and his team to be involved in a project here at Yew Dell. We just never had the right project.”

Hartlage’s designs have been featured in The New York Times, Architectural Digest, Fine Gardening, and more.

To learn more about the Castle Gardens Capital Campaign, click or tap here.

