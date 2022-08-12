Seven Cats score in double figures in 102-40 win over Tec de Monterrey in Bahamas

(WAVE) - Seven UK players scored in double figures and four had double-doubles in an easy 102-40 win over Tec de Monterrey in game two of the Cats four-game Bahamas Tour.

This one was over quickly in the Grand Ballroom of the Baha Mar Resort.

Freshman Chris Livingston and Sahvir Wheeler led the way with 14 points apiece. Wheeler also dished out 10 assists.

Livington had 10 rebounds, one of three Cats with 10 or more. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Adou Thiero had his second straight impressive effort, finishing with 13 points. Antonio Reeves added 11, and Daimion Collins had 10.

CJ Fredrick hit his first triple of the trip. The Iowa transfer finished with nine points.

“Physically and mentally I’m getting a lot better, “ Fredrick said. “It’s just gonna be reps at this point. You know I haven’t played a real basketball game in almost a year and a half, but it feels great just getting back out there and competing and playing the game I love. I know shot will fall and everything will come but I’m just sticking to who I am and that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

UK had a 65-22 rebounding advantage.

The Cats take Friday off before returning to the court on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Carleton University from Canada.

