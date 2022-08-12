Contact Troubleshooters
Suspicious device in downtown Louisville rendered safe, Feds to handle investigation

Louisville Metro Police have determined that the contents of a suspicious package found at a TARC bus shelter in downtown Louisville this morning have been rendered safe.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package found at a TARC bus stop that forced street closures in downtown Louisville during the morning rush hour and into the early afternoon has been declared safe, according to Louisville Metro police.

MetroSafe said the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. LMPD officials said officers found a device that looked like a pipe with wires protruding from it. Chief Erika Shields said they worked with AFT and the FBI to determine if the device was explosive. Federal authorities will handle in investigation, Shields said.

A remote controlled robot lifted a number of white cylinders from inside the bus stop shelter and placed them into a containment vessel.

As a result of the police activity, traffic on W. Jefferson was diverted at 4th Street. A number of other streets leading into the center of the Central Business District were also closed to vehicles and pedestrians as investigators dealt with the device they found and searched the area for any other potential threats.

People were asked to avoid the area and if already in a business or office building to shelter-in-place. That advisory has been lifted. Traffic has also been allowed to resume on most of the streets that were closed. LMPD said one block - the 400 block of W. Jefferson between 4th and 5th Streets - remains closed while the investigation continues.

For safety reasons, LMPD’s Recruit Graduation that was scheduled for Metro Hall has been rescheduled. An abbreviated ceremony is taking place, LMPD said.

No information about what the device found is has been released.

